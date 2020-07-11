OFFERS
Obituary: Mary Ruth Ledbetter, 1924-2020

Mary Ruth Ledbetter

Mary Ruth Ledbetter

Originally Published: July 11, 2020 2:48 p.m.

Mary Ruth, 95, was set free from the physical world on June 26, 2020.

She was born to Alva and Ruth Wade in Missouri in December 1924.

They moved to Sunnyslope Arizona around 1935 after Mary Ruth contracted tuberculosis, which she fully recovered from 2 years later.

She attended Emerson School and North High School in Phoenix then matriculated at University of Arizona in Tucson.

In June 1945, during WWII, she joined the Navy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and children, Joan (Robertson) Agundez and Richard Robertson.

Mary Ruth is survived by her daughter, Lori Stewart (Leon) and 2 grandchildren, Banner Agundez (Cara and kids, Shylo, Dartangen, Chance, Aeon and Hudson) and Valentino Agundez (kids, Ocean, Luna and Evan).

She was also married to Harold “Robbie” Robertson (divorced) and Henry Nelson Ledbetter (divorced).

Mary Ruth was a thespian, educator, toastmaster and strong willed with strong opinions she would share with anyone who knew her.

After getting a BA at ASU and MA at NAU, she taught at Carl Hayden High School in Phoenix. She also taught at High Schools in Illinois, Maine, Iowa, Mississippi and California, where she lived throughout her teaching career.

Teaching her favorite subjects - Speech and Drama - was her passion in life. Her final 33 years she lived in Clarkdale, where she taught part-time at Yavapai Community College and tutored local students before retiring as an Educator due to health concerns.

She always said her preference was to pass away as she taught a class at the lectern. Her family would like to thank the Caregivers and Doctors who assisted in her care over the years.

Final arrangements provided by Horizon Funeral Care in Mesa. A Celebration of Life for her will be planned at a later date.

No flowers or contributions necessary, just remember her and be glad she has slipped the surly bonds of earth because that is what she wanted.

Information provided by survivors.

