Obituary: Sandra Kay Fields, died 2020
Sandra Kay Fields of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away on June 12, 2020.
She was a warm and loving person and Queen of Karaoke at the Moose Lodge. She had lots of family and numerous friends.
She is survived by the love of her life, Edgar Robertson Sr.; son, Edgar (Ken ) Robertson Jr. and daughter, Pamela Braman; 5 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. Siblings include, Walter Phillips, Peg Golling, Joyce Baker, Elaine Borst, Barb Smith, Linda Smith, Jeanette Troiano and John Phillips.
She was very loved by all and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held Sept. 18, 2020.
Information provided by survivors.
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
- PANT investigation leads to three arrests, 259 fentanyl pills in Cottonwood
- Arizona sees new single-day high for COVID-19 deaths
- Spectrum has two staff members test positive for COVID-19
- Cottonwood man arrested on sex offense charges for third time in 2020
- City of Cottonwood to host fireworks July 4
- Jerome joins Cottonwood, Clarkdale, Sedona with face-mask mandate
- COVID-19 exposure forces Cottonwood-Oak Creek to suspend summer food delivery until July 1
- Protestors, vice mayor at rally
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Rimrock woman charged with manslaughter in wreck that killed daughter
- Cottonwood mayor to require face masks in public
- Yavapai County will not require masks
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- New single-day high for Arizona COVID-19 cases: 1,654
- Mask mandate for Cottonwood
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: