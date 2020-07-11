Obituary: Sandra Kay Fields, died 2020

Sandra Kay Fields of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away on June 12, 2020.

She was a warm and loving person and Queen of Karaoke at the Moose Lodge. She had lots of family and numerous friends.

She is survived by the love of her life, Edgar Robertson Sr.; son, Edgar (Ken ) Robertson Jr. and daughter, Pamela Braman; 5 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. Siblings include, Walter Phillips, Peg Golling, Joyce Baker, Elaine Borst, Barb Smith, Linda Smith, Jeanette Troiano and John Phillips.

She was very loved by all and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held Sept. 18, 2020.



Information provided by survivors.