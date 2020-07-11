OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, July 11
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Sandra Kay Fields, died 2020

Sandra Kay Fields

Sandra Kay Fields

Originally Published: July 11, 2020 2:52 p.m.

Sandra Kay Fields of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away on June 12, 2020.

She was a warm and loving person and Queen of Karaoke at the Moose Lodge. She had lots of family and numerous friends.

She is survived by the love of her life, Edgar Robertson Sr.; son, Edgar (Ken ) Robertson Jr. and daughter, Pamela Braman; 5 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. Siblings include, Walter Phillips, Peg Golling, Joyce Baker, Elaine Borst, Barb Smith, Linda Smith, Jeanette Troiano and John Phillips.

She was very loved by all and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held Sept. 18, 2020.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Carmen Miranda Dennis 1927-2020
Obituary: Mary Ruth Ledbetter, 1924-2020
Obituary: Dena A. Greenwood-Miller 1956-2018
Obituary: Juanita Uribe Molina 1931-2020
Obituary: Sandra Kay Simmons 1943-2018

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News