More than 500 Arizona COVID-19 deaths announced in July

Sunday’s announced COVID-19 numbers included the addition of 86 deaths to the state’s total.

The Arizona Department of Health Services’ statistics show that since July 1, there have been 517 Arizonans added to the list of those who have died of COVID-19.

ADHS says a total of 2,237 Arizona residents have died of the disease.

This past week, ADHS announced its largest one-day death total to date when 117 deaths were announced Tuesday; the previous high had been less than a week prior, when 88 deaths were announced July 1.

The Sunday, July 12 total of 86 new deaths marked the third time 80 or more deaths had been announced by ADHS in a single day.

The state’s oldest residents continue to be the segment of Arizona population most vulnerable to COVID-19. Almost 1,650 of the 2,237 deaths so far have been from the 65-and-older age group, despite that group accounting for only 11% of the state’s COVID-19 cases.

The 20-44 age group has about half of the state’s COVID-19 diagnoses, with more than 61,000.

Sunday, the agency also announced 2,537 new diagnoses of the disease among Arizona residents. While that’s the lowest total from any of the first 12 days of July, the Sunday tally brings the statewide total to 122,467 Arizonans who have tested positive for COVID-19.

So far in July, the Arizona Department of Health Services has confirmed more than 38,000 new cases.

The positive test rate, which had been climbing consistently over the past two weeks, crept up to 11.8% with Sunday’s numbers. There have been almost 900,000 people tested in Arizona for COVID-19, or more than one-eighth of the entire population of Arizona.

Also, Sunday’s ADHS numbers show the state is using about 90 percent of its 1,700 intensive-care hospital beds.

Arizona crossed the 100,000-case mark earlier this week, according to the ADHS website, azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County and the Verde Valley area

Yavapai County Community Health Services has not been reporting numbers on weekends, and this weekend was no exception.

Friday’s YCCHS report shows 14 more cases than Thursday’s report for a total of 1,070.



There have been more than 22,000 county residents tested, with the positive rate holding steady at 4.9%.

There have been 420 recoveries in the county and 11 deaths. One death was newly reported this week.

YCCHS reported Friday that there are two new diagnoses in the City of Cottonwood since its last report on Thursday, bringing the total for the city to 135.

Camp Verde has one new case for a total of 67 cases. Sedona is unchanged at 61.

Clarkdale is unchanged at 28 cases; Rimrock is unchanged at 14; Cornville is unchanged at 17 and there is one "Verde Valley other" case.

Verde Valley Medical Center reported Sunday that 14 COVID-19 hospitalizations and zero persons under investigation, or PUI, and overall census that has decreased to 48 at the 100-bed facility. The Cottonwood hos-pital is using five of its 13 critical care (ICU) beds.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports slightly more COVID-19-positive patients than VVMC, at 22, with six pend-ing tests. That facility is using 187 of its 300 beds, and is also using 37 of its 55 ICU beds.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott reports 26 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and one PUI as well as three COVID hospitalizations on the East Campus with five PUI.

The VA facility in Prescott is caring for five COVID-19 patients with zero PUI.

Positive test rate

The Sunday morning report from ADHS shows 2,537 new cases, with the state's positive test ratio continuing its upward climb, moving up 0.1 percent Sunday to 11.8%.

The Sunday morning ADHS COVID-19 report shows 122,467 positive cases from 892,480 tests. About one-eighth of all Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19.

Arizona hospital Intensive Care Units are currently at 90% capacity, according to ADHS.

So far in July, in only 12 days, there have already been more than 38,000 new positive results in the state, as well as 517 deaths.

ADHS reported 63,920 new COVID-19 cases and 803 coronavirus-related deaths in June, so July is looking to be a worse month for Arizona in those categories.

In May, Arizona had 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

There have been 312 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with more than 80,000, as of Sun-day, with more than 1,100 deaths.

Pima County has more than 11,000 cases and 327 deaths.

The next-highest total is in Yuma County, which has more than 8,300.

Pinal County has more than 5,600 cases. Navajo County has passed the 4,000 mark; Apache County has more than 2,500; Coconino County has 2,457, with 30 new cases announced Sunday, and Santa Cruz County has almost 2,200 documented cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports almost 900,000 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, with the state’s rising positive test ratio currently standing at 11.8%. More one-eighth of all Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (more than 61,000) with 125 deaths. Seniors in the 65-and-older age group have had more than 16,000 people test positive with 1,645 deaths.

See azdhs.gov for more testing data.

Hospital Reports

ADHS reports 5,795 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents about 5% of the people who have tested positive for the virus.

The Sunday ADHS report shows there are currently more than 1,500 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 90% of the state’s ICU capacity.

U.S. and global totals

This week’s estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload past the three-million mark, as of Sunday morning. The U.S. death tally is at 136,621, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 970,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There have been more than 12.5 million cases confirmed worldwide, with 560,000 deaths and 6.9 million re-coveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

July 12 122,467 cases

July 11 119,930 cases

July 10 116,892 cases

July 9 112,671 cases

July 8 108,614 cases

July 7 105,094 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 5 98,089 cases

July 4 94,553 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 2 87,425 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 30 79,215 cases

June 29 74,533 cases

June 28 73,908 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 26 66,458 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 24 59,974 cases

June 23 58,179 cases

June 22 54,586 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 20 49,798 cases

June 19 46,689 cases

June 18 43,443 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 16 39,097 cases

June 15 36,705 cases

June 14 35,691 cases

June 13 34,458 cases

June 12 32,918 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 10 29,852 cases

June 9 28,296 cases

June 8 27,678 cases

June 7 26,889 cases

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases

May 15 13,169 cases

May 13 12,176 cases

May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case