COVID-19 American deaths now exceed U.S. fatalities from last two major pandemics

The Verde Valley picked up 35 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend with 20 of those being reported in Cottonwood.

Since testing began in January, Yavapai County Community Health Services has confirmed 1,167 positive tests in the county, with 359 coming from the Sedona-Verde Valley region.

Throughout Arizona, the Arizona Department of Health Services has now documented 123,824 positive tests and 2,245 deaths since testing began. Arizona’s positive-test ratio continues its steady climb that began in June. It currently stands at 11.9%.

Through July 13, Arizona has added 39,732 new positive tests and 525 deaths, according to ADHS. That compares with 63,920 new COVID-19 cases and 803 deaths in June. In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths, according to ADHS.

Arizona hospital Intensive Care Units are currently at 90% capacity, according to ADHS.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Monday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 1,650 of the state’s 2,245 deaths. There have been 312 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 81,216.

Pima County has 11,856 cases, with the next highest frequency being Yuma County with 8,384 cases. Pinal County has 5,627 cases, Navajo County has 4,355, Apache County has 2,580, Coconino County has 2,475 and Santa Cruz has 2,186 documented cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 899,994 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 11.9%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (61,881), with 128 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 14,152 times with 1,650 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 35 new Sedona-Verde Valley cases and 99 new positive tests in the Prescott-Quad Cities area over the weekend. That pushes the overall number of positive tests in the county to 1,167. YCCHS has confirmed 15 deaths since testing began in January with 480 patients having recovered from coronavirus.

YCCHS reports 359 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-155 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-71 in Camp Verde.

-68 in Sedona.

-29 in Clarkdale.

-18 in Cornville

-17 in Rimrock

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

There have been 123 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 23,031 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 94.9% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 696-471 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

ADHS reports 5,839 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents 5% of the people who have tested positive for the virus. The Monday ADHS report shows there are currently 1,499 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 90% of the state’s ICU capacity.

Monday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported it had 13 COVID-positive patients admitted with 12 tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 56 patients with seven in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 23 positive tests with 22 results pending. FMC has admitted 191 patients; 36 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 3.37 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 137,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic. (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 500 million worldwide. AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

More than 989,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 12.9 million cases reported worldwide, with 571,000 deaths and 7 million recoveries.

