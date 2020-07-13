Humane Society of Sedona Virtual Pet Lovers’ Gala: The Roaring ‘20s in 2020!

Join us for the free Humane Society of Sedona’s first Virtual Pet Lovers’ Gala “The Roaring ‘20s in 2020!” live-streamed into your home.

Gala Week includes “Yappy Hour” every night at 5:30 p.m. from Sept. 21-25 and will include entertainment from local musicians featuring popular tunes from the ‘20s.

There will also be a ‘20s costume contest for you and your pets, a classic cocktail making class as well as much, much more. Interested Gala Sponsors should get in touch with Felicia Filep, director of development on 928-282-4679 or by email at ffilep@humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Sponsorships range from $250 to $5,000 and are partially tax-deductible. Donations from local businesses are welcome for our Silent Auction and both will receive exposure to over 10,000 followers on social media, 8,000 Shelter donors as well as local press coverage.

Find out the latest information on www.humanesocietyofsedona.org/gala.