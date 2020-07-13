Sammy Davis and Dan Vega at Bella Vita Ristorante

The music keeps going at Bella Vita Ristorante in Sedona this weekend.

Kicking off the festivities is consummate performer Sammy Davis, who will play from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 17 on the restaurant’s outside patio stage.

Electrifying, mesmerizing, entertaining and dynamic are words that best describe this energetic performer’s style and act.

Davis has been entertaining for decades and has acquired quite a following for himself. He gets the crowd up and dancing and it’s a high-octane performance from the opening bell.

Dan Vega follows up on Saturday, July 18 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. on the patio stage. This extremely talented troubadour is a one person-dynamo on that stage. Proficient on his guitar as he is in voice, he is a pleasure to listen to and watch play.

This young artist is heading for the top and the time is now to catch him live, up-close and personal while we still can. Vega is master of his craft.

Bella Vita Ristorante is at 6701 West State Route 89A, two miles west of the Courtyard by Marriott on 89A near mile marker 368.

For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540. Social distancing will be maintained.