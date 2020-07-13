Sedona Arts Center offers new classes, online workshops

Sedona Arts Center will offer virtual classes in the summer for artists of all talent levels.

From painting to photography to abstractions and multi-media work, Sedona Arts Center has something for just about everyone.

Visit sedonaartscenter.org or call 928-282-3809 for more information. Sedona Arts Center is at 15 Art Barn Road.

Coming up in the ceramics studio series are the following topics.

Ceramics For All Levels with Dennis Ott

The Sedona Arts Center’s ceramic department operates free from the constraints of grades and benefits from the talents of its ceramic faculty and assistants as well as nationally recognized guest instructors. This combination allows our department to offer flexible and diverse programming in both traditional and contemporary techniques.

Through demonstration and one-on-one instruction, students will learn to throw a variety of forms on the potter’s wheel or techniques to create hand-built works. Slab roller, extruder and forms are also available to create functional and decorative pieces. Tuition includes the first 25-pound bag of clay, firings and glazes, and one open studio session per week.

Six Instructor-Led Class Sessions and six Open Studio Practice Sessions:

July 13 — Aug. 17 Mondays, Advanced

July 14 — Aug. 18 Tuesdays, All Levels

July 15 — Aug. 19 Wednesdays, All Levels

Handbuilding Ceramics with Neil Kennedy

July 14 — Aug. 18, Tuesdays from 1 – 4 p.m.

Six instructor-led class sessions and six open studio practice sessions

Play in the clay. Tap into your creative self and experience various hand-building techniques. Make bowls, boxes, sculptures, and tiles, using slabs, molds, and textures. Open to all levels, beginners welcome.

Pottery Wheel For Beginners with Neil Kennedy

July 18 — Aug. 22, Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon

Six instructor-led class sessions and six open studio practice sessions

This six-week course is designed exclusively for those who are new to wheel work and is open for ages 12 through adult. Have fun while gaining confidence on the potter’s wheel.

Small class size ensures that each student receives personalized, one-on-one instruction and encouragement for a fascinating hands-on experience.

New Online Learning: iPhonography Online Crash Course with Kelli Klymenko

Saturday, July 18, 9 a.m.

In today’s technological world, even professional photographers and artists are recognizing the iPhone as a useful (and even practical) photographic tool.

Join photographer artist, Kelli Klymenko in his one-day workshops for beginner and advanced students and you’ll go beyond the basics and learn to shoot professional quality photographs with your iPhone.

In this one-day workshop you will learn how to shoot, edit and share remarkable landscapes, portraits and the macro world around you using only your iPhone. Klymenko will guide you through simple tips and tricks that will take your photography to the next level.

Discover how to capture the essence of a place and your subjects rather than just taking a picture. You will also learn basic video and video editing techniques for use with apps such as Facebook and Instagram.

Re-Framing the Ordinary: An Online Workshop with Stuart Shils

July 24 – 26.

This includes free into night Thursday, July 23, from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., an evening orientation talk with Stuart Shils that will be open to the public: What happens when I notice Jack Nicholson?

The workshop itself will be three lively mornings exploring the relationship between drawing and observation, examining how close and clarified observation can hone our visually analytical minds, regardless of what it is we are looking at. Each day will begin with either a slide talk or a guided conversation exploring issues like:

-visual confidence

-the meaning of simplification

-the shaping and reshaping expectations

-where to begin and how to begin

-what matters on paper

Followed by a sequence of guided exercises intended as tools for carrying back to your workaday studio lives. Materials will be pencils and paper and a few other materials for collage.

July 23 from 4:30–6 p.m. Intro Talk Free to the Public

Workshop dates July 24 – 26 (Maximum enrollment 12)

July 24 from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

July 25-26 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. (2.5 hours a day with a follow-up meeting of 30 minutes arranged with each student individually after the workshop. Maximum enrollment 12.)

Creating the Abstract Landscape An Online Workshop with Amanda Hawkins

Aug. 13-15

This three-day online painting retreat explores abstraction, color and mark through the lens of landscape painting. Abstraction is explored in a structured and intuitive way, meant to give students the tools and confidence to take risks and make informed decisions on the canvas.

This workshop will explore unconventional color palettes, investigate one’s own unique mark, pay careful attention to color as value, and most importantly transform reference imagery into rich, energetic, abstract paintings.

Each morning the class will meet remotely via Zoom to engage in discussion and complete a few relevant yet experimental warm-up exercises. Each afternoon will be spent working on larger, and more involved paintings in the comfort of your home studio. Expect demonstration videos for each exercise and at least 1-hour of live painting per day by the instructor.

Despite distance, there will be ample individual attention consisting of daily 1:1 personal meetings. At the conclusion of each day, students have the option to tune into 1-hour of Q&A with the instructor, talk to their cohorts, and share painting updates.

Paper Paintings Online: Female Fashion Portraits An Online Workshop with Elizabeth St. Hilaire

Oct. 17-23

Celebrate the year of the woman.

This is a comprehensive four-day workshop using the easy ZOOM online interface that will take you through the mixed media portrait process step-by-step, utilizing live online demos, video lessons, pdf printouts, classroom lecture, and opportunities to share your work one-on-one with the instructor.

You’ll learn to create your own hand-painted collage papers and experiment with gel printing, stamping, and patterning paper through a multitude of techniques. Rip and glue and apply your papers in a painterly manner over the top of a female portrait made with charcoal drawing and painting. Classroom lecture and demos will be incorporated for all steps of the process.

Most of this online workshop will be via Zoom, live from the Sedona Arts Center. However the first session will be in advance and broadcast live from Elizabeth’s Northern California based studio.