Sedona Film Festival presents virtual screenings of ‘The Tobacconist'

Enjoy new films from the comfort of the best seat in YOUR house while supporting the theatre and film festival with the Mary D. Fisher Theatre temporarily closed, the Sedona International Film Festival is proud to continue “MDF@Home” with “The Tobacconist”.

MDF@Home features several new indie films still in their theatrical release window and now available for you to stream at home from the best seat in your house! Best of all … you can watch alone or with more family members for one low ticket price. For each title, a portion of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.

THE TOBACCONIST

“The Tobacconist” debuted to rave audience reviews at the 2019 Sedona International Film Festival and is returning to Sedona for a virtual theatrical run.

The film stars Bruno Ganz as Sigmund Freud in one of his last motion picture appearances. Sadly, Ganz passed away in February of 2019.

“The Tobacconist” — based on the international bestseller by Robert Seethaler — is a tender, heart-breaking story about one young man and his friendship with Sigmund Freud during the Nazi occupation of Vienna.

Seventeen-year-old Franz journeys to Vienna to apprentice at a tobacco shop. There he meets Sigmund Freud (Bruno Ganz), a regular customer, and over time the two very different men form a singular friendship.

When Franz falls desperately in love with the music-hall dancer Anezka, he seeks advice from the renowned psychoanalyst, who admits that the female sex is as big a mystery to him as it is to Franz.

As political and social conditions in Austria dramatically worsen with the Nazis’ arrival in Vienna, Franz, Freud, and Anezka are swept into the maelstrom of events. Each has a big decision to make: to stay or to flee?

To view this film and other titles:

Log on to www.SedonaFilmFestival.org and click on the MDF@Home link under the Events tab on the home page (or directly visit SedonaFilmFestival.com/mdfhome/) for links to order virtual screenings of any of the available films. For each title, a portion of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.