All Walmart, Sam’s Club stores to require face coverings July 20

COTTONWOOD – When Walmart opens for business at 7 a.m. Monday, July 20, employees will check to see if customers are wearing one item of personal protective equipment.

That’s the day the entire Walmart and Sam’s Club chains will begin requiring face coverings.

In a news release posted to Walmart’s corporate site Wednesday, the company announced the requirement will apply to all of its more than 5,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores.

The Walmart stores in Cottonwood and Flagstaff are in cities that already require face coverings wherever six-foot physical distancing cannot be maintained. Flagstaff is also the location of the only Sam’s Club store in Northern Arizona.

For the three Walmart Supercenters in the Prescott/Prescott Valley area, the requirement will be new, as none of the cities in that area have face-covering requirements. Unincorporated Yavapai County also does not require masks.

Cottonwood, Clarkdale and Sedona are the only municipalities in Yavapai County to require face coverings. All three have done so by mayoral decree.

Cottonwood Walmart management declined to answer any questions about face coverings.

In its corporate statement, Walmart said 65% its stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings.

“As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so, too, have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented,” the statement reads. “To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”

The company says face coverings are a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in its facilities.

“According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social-distance,” the statement says.

In addition to posting clear signage at the front of stores, Walmart has created the role of “health ambassador.” This staff member, dressed in a black polo shirt, will be stationed near the entrance to remind those without coverings of the new requirements.

The ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers, and will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution.

All stores will have a single entrance.

At Sam’s Club, complimentary masks will be provided if the member doesn’t have one, or members can purchase masks in the club.

Associates will be trained on health exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone.

“As we have seen in states and municipalities with mask mandates, virtually everyone either brings a mask or readily complies with the requirement, and we anticipate that to happen in other areas as well,” the company said in its statement. “We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials, such as those with the CDC.”