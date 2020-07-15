Brush fire shuts down southbound I-17 near Sedona exit

Motorists are asked to avoid I-17 southbound late Wednesday afternoon -- especially the stretch from Flagstaff to Sedona and Camp Verde.

A big-rig truck caught on fire in the southbound lanes, near exit 306, Stoneman Lake Road. This caused a brush fire that bled off of the highway.

That's about eight miles north of the main exit for Sedona, which is State Route 179.

Southbound I-17 traffic is being turned around at Fox Ranch Road, exit 317.

No time has been estimated by the ADOT for re-opening I-17.

The northbound lanes are unaffected along that stretch of I-17.

Traffic was also heavy along State Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon -- the only paved alternative route between Sedona and Flagstaff.

Earlier, a prescribed burn along I-17, by the U.S. Forest Service, between mileposts 273 and 277, had northbound traffic down to one lane near Cordes Junction.