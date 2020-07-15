Football, cross country cannot start seasons before Sept. 7

VERDE VALLEY — Arizona’s high school athletes cannot practice until their schools are physically open, according to Seth Polansky, sports information coordinator for the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Polansky explained in a July 10 news release that how AIA oversees interscholastic sports is connected to the state’s ability to hold in-person classes.

“If the governor does push back the date, then the AIA’s executive board would have to meet to vote on the next steps,” Polansky stated. “It could include pushing back to meet the governor’s new date, postpone or cancel the sports season, or anything else that would be best for the membership.”

Any and all plans can change if the timeline shifts.

On June 29, Gov. Doug Ducey said in an executive order that the state’s schools could not open before Aug. 17 – at the earliest.

Polansky explained that preliminary plans are in place to finish all fall sports seasons on time and in full – but with modifications.

“Some of these ideas, among others, will be taken to the leadership of each conference as decisions would need to be made for who would qualify for the postseason and how many schools per sport,” Polansky said.

Modifications, Mingus Union Athletic Director Yancey DeVore explained Wednesday, would include how many competitions each team can hold.

With school starting at least two weeks late, football seasons might be as short as eight games, DeVore said. But what if Gov. Ducey pushes back the start of in-person learning another month?

“Even if we had to start (our season) in October, I think the kids can take anything. They’re resilient, they just want to play,” DeVore said. “As athletic directors, we want our kids to play. That’s our priority. But we are stuck with this COVID thing and we have to take other safety measures into account. What this all looks like, there are still too many unknowns.”

If Gov. Ducey doesn’t extend schools’ in-person start dates, football and cross country seasons would start no earlier than the week of Sept. 7, according to AIA’s estimated starting dates for competition. This means a three-week preseason.

Golf season would start no earlier than Aug. 24. According to DeVore, the time between the first day of practice and a sport’s first game of the season is known as the acclimatization period.

“We want to make sure that student-athletes have enough time to be ready to compete,” DeVore said. “With cross country, there’s a lot of conditioning and running. For football, there’s also a lot of hitting. It’s much more physically demanding.”

Which is why some sorts can double-up their competitions within a week, but football can’t.

“I just don’t think it’s safe,” DeVore said. “Most sports advisory committees would be opposed to playing more than one football game in a week. The possibility of getting hurt playing football is higher than in other sports.”

DeVore said that how much can be salvaged from Mingus Union’s full regular season is the big question.



“It could be a reduced game schedule and/or playoff schedule,” DeVore said. “This has not been decided, but our conference and the AIA I’m sure will examine possibilities to try and get as much as we can for our athletes in all sports, but it has to be done safely.”

Wednesday, Camp Verde High School Athletic Director Dan Wall said that he and other 3A programs have asked AIA to approve an eight-game schedule for football with no bye week. This schedule, Wall explained, would allow the playoffs to start on time.

“Nothing is officially approved,” Wall said. “If this can be done safely, we’re excited to get our students back into sports again.”

Wall also said the 3A programs sent AIA a recommendation that would allow fall 2020 volleyball programs to start a week late but would eliminate all invitational tournaments.

The volleyball plan, Wall said, means fewer students from fewer different places would be on site at any given time.