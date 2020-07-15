OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, July 15
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Yavapai College announces Return to Campus Plan for Fall semester

Lisa B. Rhine, Ph.D., is the president of Yavapai College.

Lisa B. Rhine, Ph.D., is the president of Yavapai College.

Originally Published: July 15, 2020 12:45 p.m.

Dr. Rhine update 7/15/2020 by Yavapai College - You Can

PRESCOTT – Yavapai College has announced its COVID-19 return to campus plan on its website and through a video message from College President, Dr. Lisa Rhine.

The plan features a set of five phases for which the College can move forward or backward. The phases are red, orange, yellow, green, and clear, and each has its own stipulations and protocols for how classes and college operations will function.

“The goal of this plan is to help keep our students, faculty, staff, and visitors as safe as possible by mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Rhine. “I believe that this plan will not only help keep everyone safe but also allows our students to continue to receive high-quality educational opportunities in all of our programs.”

Beginning Aug. 3, Yavapai College will implement this plan and start in the orange phase.

In the orange phase, most credit classes and all lectures will be taught in a virtual environment; however, in-person classes will be held for those programs that require hands-on learning opportunities, such as lab-based or experiential. These classes will operate in groups of 10 people and will adhere to all safety protocols established by the department and College. More specific details regarding the orange phase can be found online on the Yavapai College website.

Phase movement will be determined by College leadership and will be based on the status of local, state, and college community health and are subject to change.

“We do not know what the future holds, so we must be ready to pivot forward, or backward, as necessary. We are all responsible for the health of one another and I thank you in advance for your commitment to each other,” said Dr. Rhine.

The College has also released safety protocols for all students, employees, and visitors. These protocols are effective immediately and include the wearing of masks as well as other important safety measures.

The comprehensive plan, required safety protocols for all students, employees, and visitors, and additional YC Covid-19 information can be found at yc.edu/reentry.

Classes begin on August 17 and registration is open. Register now at yc.edu.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Lisa Rhine chosen to serve as new Yavapai College President
Three finalists named for Yavapai College president’s post
Yavapai College Verde Valley ‘Skilled Trades Center’ in talking stage
Yavapai College to interview for new Verde campus dean
New dean working on creating new, innovative ways to deliver education during pandemic
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News