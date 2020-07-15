Yavapai College announces Return to Campus Plan for Fall semester

PRESCOTT – Yavapai College has announced its COVID-19 return to campus plan on its website and through a video message from College President, Dr. Lisa Rhine.

The plan features a set of five phases for which the College can move forward or backward. The phases are red, orange, yellow, green, and clear, and each has its own stipulations and protocols for how classes and college operations will function.

“The goal of this plan is to help keep our students, faculty, staff, and visitors as safe as possible by mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Rhine. “I believe that this plan will not only help keep everyone safe but also allows our students to continue to receive high-quality educational opportunities in all of our programs.”

Beginning Aug. 3, Yavapai College will implement this plan and start in the orange phase.

In the orange phase, most credit classes and all lectures will be taught in a virtual environment; however, in-person classes will be held for those programs that require hands-on learning opportunities, such as lab-based or experiential. These classes will operate in groups of 10 people and will adhere to all safety protocols established by the department and College. More specific details regarding the orange phase can be found online on the Yavapai College website.

Phase movement will be determined by College leadership and will be based on the status of local, state, and college community health and are subject to change.

“We do not know what the future holds, so we must be ready to pivot forward, or backward, as necessary. We are all responsible for the health of one another and I thank you in advance for your commitment to each other,” said Dr. Rhine.

The College has also released safety protocols for all students, employees, and visitors. These protocols are effective immediately and include the wearing of masks as well as other important safety measures.

The comprehensive plan, required safety protocols for all students, employees, and visitors, and additional YC Covid-19 information can be found at yc.edu/reentry.

Classes begin on August 17 and registration is open. Register now at yc.edu.