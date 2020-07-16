OFFERS
Mayor Elinski expects to continue face-mask order

Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski said Thursday he likely will extend a 30-day requirement that people cover their faces to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. His initial order is due to expire Sunday. VVN/Jason W. Brooks

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: July 16, 2020 9:38 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – Thursday, Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski told the Verde Independent he is leaning toward extending his executive order requiring face masks when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Elinski said he expects to extend a 30-day requirement that people cover their faces to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. His initial order is due to expire Sunday at 3:40 p.m.

Elinski said the ongoing and unsettled discussion over how to safely start the 2020-21 school year is one of the main factors pushing him toward extending the requirement.

“I will likely extend the mandate with modifications to accommodate students,” Elinski said in a message.

In his June 19 proclamation, Elinski quotes several June 17 COVID-19 statistics from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Since June 17, the number of total cases of COVID-19 in Arizona has more than tripled, to more than 134,000, the number of deaths has doubled and the positive percentage test rate has gone up to 12.1%.

In Cottonwood alone, cases at long-term care facilities have contributed to the number of cases going from 37 to 169. The number of cases in the Verde Valley has increased from 98 to 389.

The number of deaths for Yavapai County was at seven on June 17. There have now been 23.

“The reason I am likely to extend the order is the steady climbing numbers and deaths in the community,” Elinski said.

Elinski called a special meeting of the Cottonwood City Council on June 19 and, at the end of the lengthy meeting, called for a vote on an emergency order. That order included a fine for not covering faces under certain circumstances.

After the measure was defeated by a 4-3 vote, Elinski announced he would sign an executive order requiring face coverings. Council members then told him they felt the meeting was a waste of time and other resources.

Two council members — Tosca Henry and Vice Mayor Michael Mathews — helped craft an ordinance binding the mayor to emergency actions for 30 days, if the mayor calls for a vote by council.

That ordinance, which is set to have its second and final reading at the Tuesday, Aug.4, regular Council meeting, would have no bearing on Elinski’s ability to extend the face-mask requirement. Elinski will be out of town and won’t be able to attend the Council’s upcoming Tuesday, July 21 meeting.

A face covering, as defined by Elinski’s proclamation and many other orders, covers the nose and mouth. While Elinski’s order was only for 30 days, the orders by the Clarkdale and Sedona mayors do not have end dates. Elinski didn’t say how long a possible new order might be for Cottonwood.

