Multiple fires bring smoke-filled skies to Verde Valley

VERDE VALLEY -- Verde Valley residents may continue to see more smoke in the air today from multiple fires, according to fire officials.

The Prescott National Forest completed a pres¬cribed burn in the area of I-17 and Highway 169 of approximately 3,200 acres, according to Sedona Fire District Wednesday. “All fires are under control, however, we may continue to see some drift smoke and perhaps some ash,” the Sedona Fire press release explained Wednesday.

Fire managers on the Verde Ranger District conducted the Hance RX prescribed burn, which is a grassland burn, according to spokesman Debbie Maneely. Smoke will be highly visible from I-17, Highway 169, and the Verde Valley, she said.

“We ask the public use caution when in and around the burn areas and traveling on I-17," she said.

The lightning-caused Pine Fire is located in the Pine Mountain Wilderness on the Verde Ranger District and has burned 70 acres, according to the Prescott National Forrest. The fire is burning grass, brush, and Ponderosa Pine.

Smoke from the fire is visible from areas to the south of Pine Mountain Wilderness and I-17.

Air resources have observed fire activity on the northwest and south side of the fire, in Bishop Creek, according to the Arizona Emergency Information Network Wednesday. Afternoon winds and warmer temperatures could push the fire to the north and northeast into heavier fuels; which could increase smoke.



“Weather continues to be hot and dry, by Friday it is predicted that we will see the return of a low to moderate monsoon pattern, with higher RH’s and a chance of precipitation over the fire area,” said the information network. As the monsoonal pattern continues to develop, it is expected to limit the duration of the Pine Fire and aid firefighters in suppression efforts.

Sedona Fire District firefighters responded to Juniper Fire Wednesday afternoon located off I-17 and mile post 303 just south of Stoneman Lake, which burned a tractor trailer and approximately five acres of brush before extinguished.

Crews from Sedona Fire District the Village of Oak Creek responded with Copper Canyon Fire and Medical, US Forest Service, State Fire and Verde Valley Fire District to the fire that extended to the brush.

The Department of Public Safety closed the interstate in several sections while firefighters put out the fire along the highway.

“Interagency cooperation and suppression efforts quickly stopped the forward spread of the fire which is now in the mop-up stage,” said the press release.