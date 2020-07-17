OFFERS
Q&A: State Senate, District 6 candidate Sylvia Allen

State Sen. Sylvia Allen

State Sen. Sylvia Allen

Originally Published: July 17, 2020 10:10 a.m.

Sylvia Tenney Allen

Age: 73

Years in Arizona: 73

Government Elective and Advisory Experience: Arizona Senate 2008 -20012 and 2014-present; serves on Senate Education Committee (Chairman); Natural Resource/Environment Committee Water/Energy Committee, Health Committee (past President Pro Tem); Navajo County Board of Supervisors, 2012-14; president, Coalition of Arizona/New Mexico County; Southwest Field Director for “People for the West;” Navajo County Republican chairman and precinct committeeman.

Verde Independent: What’s an example of a problem the legislature should tackle that hasn’t received much publicity?

Allen: How will America respond to the socialist democratic revolution taking place today? Historically, revolutions in China, Russia, and Germany resulted in loss of freedom and cost millions of lives.

Socialist Democrats believe in collective ownership: nothing is yours and everything is ours. The socialists distort the truth ignore the rule of law.

They believe they have the right to control every aspect of our lives: speech, thought and religion. This November’s election will determine the direction that Arizona and America will go.

Will the voters choose our Constitutional Republic, based upon individual freedom and personal responsibility, or socialism/communism control and force?

VI: What are the best solutions, in your mind, to short-term rental housing and irresponsible out-of-state ownership of real estate?

Allen: The ownership and use of private property are fundamental rights in America. Concerning the regulation and taxing of property, we must protect these rights.

Counties and municipalities should have the ability to regulate. Practically speaking, regulations must be clear and enforceable, that is, defining short-term rentals as a distinct use.

Licensing, permitting, or taxation requirements, as well as operating standards must protect safety and mitigate potential nuisances.

VI: What can the legislature do to help reduce Arizona’s dependence on fossil fuels?

Allen: I do not agree with the premise of your statement. Fossil fuels include natural gas, clean coal, and oil.

Advanced technologies allow us to meet ever increasing environmental standards.

Affordable energy is the foundation of our American economy, providing a clean standard of living. This is critical to a family’s budget.

I support all forms of energy production. Arizona must have a diverse energy portfolio, including nuclear power, clean coal, natural gas, solar and wind.

We must be careful not to follow the expensive and undependable path of California or the country of Germany.

