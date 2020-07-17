Q&A: State Senate District 6 candidate Wendy Rogers

Wendy Rogers, Lt. Col., USAF (ret). Age: 65 Years in Arizona: 22 Government Elective and Advisory Experience: I worked for the U.S. Government as an Air Force officer/pilot for 20 years on active duty. As such, I served in life-and-death situations including being a commanding officer. I continue now as a small business owner of a home inspection company across four counties in Arizona for the past 22 years.

Verde Independent: What’s an example of a problem the legislature should tackle that hasn’t received much publicity?

Rogers: Arizona should protect the lives of the unborn with a "Heartbeat Bill."

Verde Independent: What are the best solutions, in your mind, to short-term rental housing and irresponsible out-of-state ownership of real estate?

Rogers: Towns and cities should decide and control short-term rentals. For example, local authorities could mandate that short-term rentals would be subject to the same property tax rate as hotels if they’re rented for a certain number of days.

They should decide the number of short-term rentals allowed per jurisdiction, as well as if there should be fines for continued rowdiness at a location or if there should be a stipulated maximum number of persons per bedroom.

Towns and cities have unique needs and requirements and should manage themselves, especially concerning that which affects their daily lives.

Verde Independent: What can the legislature do to help reduce Arizona’s dependence on fossil fuels?

Rogers: In September 2018, the U.S. passed both Russia and Saudi Arabia to become the largest global crude oil producer. People are working more from home now.

People routinely recycle. Many in Verde Valley grow their own vegetables. Folks can utilize alternate sources of energy like wind and solar, but should not depend on the government to shore up these industries.

If alternate-energy industries can strongly compete in the open market, so be it, but the government should not be picking alternate-energy-industry winners and losers.