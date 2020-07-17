Q&A: U.S. House District 1 candidate Eva Putzova

Name: Eva Putzova Age: 43 Years in Arizona: 20 Government Elective and Advisory Experience: Served as Treasurer for a successful campaign to improve bus service in Flagstaff in 2008. Served on the Regional Plan Citizen Advisory Commission in Flagstaff from 2009-2013. Elected to Flagstaff City Council in 2014 and served until 2018.

Verde Independent: Why is international trade so important to House District 1?

Putzova: International trade affects all of our lives. Through NAFTA and the USMCA, multi-billion dollar corporations have been and will continue to pressure working families to take massive pay cuts or see their jobs vanish altogether for cheaper labor abroad. NAFTA alone has led to the loss of over 10,000 jobs in Arizona.

China's admission to the WTO has resulted in the loss of 61,200 jobs in Arizona.

In addition, these trade agreements do nothing to address climate change. Instead of "free trade" agreements, we need "fair trade" agreements that benefit workers, small farmers, small businesses and the environment.

VI: What role should government be playing in bringing more green-energy jobs to Arizona?

Putzova: We must take bold action to save our planet from the climate crisis. I support the proposed Green New Deal, which would invest billions in Arizona to transform our current fossil fuel infrastructure to 100% renewable energy and provide thousands of new, high-paying jobs, particularly on tribal lands.

The Green New Deal would ensure that frontline communities - those who are usually first to feel the effects of the climate crisis - communities of color, Native Americans, people with disabilities, children and the elderly, are put first.

We must transform our economy, protect our planet, and invest in our future.

VI: When you hear the term "Medicare for all," what goes through your mind?

Putzova: Universal, quality, healthcare coverage for every resident of the United States without exception and without cost at the point of service.

That means no co-pays, no deductibles, no networks, no premiums and no surprise bills. No longer would anyone need to file for bankruptcy because they couldn't pay their hospital bills, or defer care because of the expected cost.

Medicare for All is also cheaper than our current healthcare system and would save American families trillions of dollars over a 10 year period. It's important that we structurally change our healthcare system to work for people, not profit.