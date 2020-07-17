Q&A: U.S, House District 1 candidate Tom O’Halleran

Tom O’Halleran Age: 74 Years in Arizona: 26 Government elective and advisory experience: U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona's First Congressional District, January 2017- present; Arizona Senate, 2007-09; Arizona House, 2001-07.

Verde Independent: Why is international trade so important to House District 1?

O’Halleran: International trade supports countless jobs for First District families and brings billions to our state's economy each year. For example, in 2017, trade with Canada and Mexico brought $90.5 million in export revenue and supported over 13,000 jobs in Arizona's First District alone.

In 2019, I voted to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement a new North American trade deal to promote economic growth by enhancing trade compliance monitoring for all three nations, spurring the creation of new jobs, strengthening important protections for labor workers and our environment and creating much-needed enforcement provisions to increase accountability for trading partners.

VI: What role should government be playing in bringing more green-energy jobs to Arizona?

O’Halleran: This session, I re-introduced the Solar Vocational Education and Training for our Servicemembers (VETS) Act, legislation to establish a workforce training program to prepare America’s transitioning military personnel for careers in the solar energy industry.

I've also introduced the Expanding Access to Sustainable Energy (EASE) Act: a bill to promote the adoption of energy storage technologies for rural electric cooperatives. In a growing state like Arizona, we in government need to continue to identify opportunities to expand our energy sector and create new, good-paying jobs that support a family.

VI: When you hear the term “Medicare for all,” what goes through your mind?

O’Halleran: “Medicare for All” refers to several single-payer proposals. No two are the same.

We need to come together to fix our health care system, provide security for people with preexisting conditions, and protect the ACA.

As a Medicare beneficiary, I know how important this program is.

Last year, I introduced the Medicare Vision Act to expand Medicare coverage to include vision benefits.

I worked to pass the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which caps out-of-pocket costs and empowers Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

I will continue to fight for a strong Medicare program, so Arizonans get the care they deserve.