Clarkdale-Jerome surveys families on reopening concerns

CLARKDALE — Clarkdale-Jerome Superintendent Danny Brown is asking the district’s families to help the school reopen safely.

That help is in the form of an online survey.

Clarkdale-Jerome is working on plans to offer both online and on-campus education. Although Gov. Doug Ducey’s June 29 executive order made clear that schools cannot permit students on campus before Aug. 17, Clarkdale-Jerome plans to provide online education beginning Monday, Aug. 10.

This program, called Return to Learn, depends on circumstances and conditions to reopen schools, Brown said.

Each family is asked what grade their children will be in during the 2020-2021 school year, whether they would prefer on-campus or online learning once schools are allowed to open their doors, will their children require bus rides to and from school, do they have Internet service at home, do they have computers or other online decides at home, and how many computers/devices their family would need for online learning.

The survey can be found at forms.gle/8xvCvnX86jSg9vjw8. Although there is no deadline to complete the survey, Brown said Thursday that he hopes families will respond ASAP.

Learning to learn

Two of the district’s three planned education models for 2020-2021 involve online learning. One of those – the district’s Distance Learning model – is based on a shutdown of school buildings.

At Clarkdale-Jerome, Distance Learning will take place from Aug. 10 until at least Aug. 17. It also would be in place if Gov. Ducey extends his Aug. 17 campus open date or enacts other school closures.

The other two learning models are In-Person and Flexible Remote. All three models are based on Arizona Department of Education guidance, Brown said.

The Flexible Remote model means that some students are on campus while others learn from home at their computers. The In-Person learning model means all students would be on campus.

Brown explained Monday that there is no desired ratio of pupil-to-classroom.

“It’s really a family/parent decision,” Brown said. “It’s up to the comfort level of the parents. We’ll make adjustments in the class to ensure we have as much social distancing as possible.”

Brown also said that students will be required to wear face covering whenever social distancing is not possible.

“When you come onto campus, you’ll be wearing a face covering,” Brown said.

More information about Return to Learn is at the district’s website, cjsd.k12.az.us. The district has included on its home page the Return to Learn conceptual framework, as well as the COVID-19 Response Quicklink.

For more information, call Clarkdale-Jerome Superintendent Danny Brown at 928-634-5035.