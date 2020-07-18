New one-day high for COVID-19 deaths in Arizona; 1,000+ coronavirus fatalities so far in July

The Saturday morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows the highest one-day death tally since data collection began on the COVID-19 virus.

ADHS reports 147 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, eclipsing the previous one-day high of 117 deaths reported July 7. More than 1,000 Arizonans have died from coronavirus so far in July; 200-plus more than the entire month of June.

With 9,026 new tests received in the past 24 hours, ADHS reports 2,742 new confirmed cases since Friday. That pushes Arizona’s positive-test ratio to 12.3%, its highest-level since testing began in January.

Cumulatively, ADHS has documented 141,265 positive tests and 2,730 deaths since COVID-19 data was first collected in January.

As of July 18, Arizona has added 57,173 new positive tests and 1,010 deaths this month alone, according to ADHS. That compares with 63,920 new COVID-19 cases and 803 deaths in June. In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths, according to ADHS.

In May, Arizona averaged 415 new COVID-19 cases daily. In June, the daily average skyrocketed to 2,130 new cases each day. Now, through July 18, Arizona is averaging 3,363 new coronavirus cases each day this month.

Arizona hospital Intensive Care Units are currently at 89% capacity, according to ADHS.

Verde Valley and Yavapai County case numbers are unavailable on weekends.

