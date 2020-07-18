OFFERS
Obituary: Frank Hill Jr.

Originally Published: July 18, 2020 8:22 a.m.

Frank Hill Jr., age 83, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away July 10, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory of Prescott, Arizona.

