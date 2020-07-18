Obituary: Linda Burch Lopez 1947-2020

Linda Burch Lopez, 73, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 10, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

She was born in Pontiac, Michigan in 1947 to the late Vernon and Wanda Bleise. Linda graduated from Arcadia High School and Santa Barbara City College in California.

Linda and her husband Alvino (Al) Lopez moved to Cottonwood in 2002.

She was retired and previously worked for the USPS in Tucson and as a concierge at Sedona Pines Resort.

Linda loved to travel, work in her garden, enjoy a glass of wine and go to the casino.

Linda leaves behind her husband of 21 years, Alvino (Al) Lopez and her dog, Snickers; her son Russ Burch; his wife, Cindy and granddaughters, Alexandria, Jessica and McKenzie Burch, all of Dallas, Texas and Lorie Wardlaw of Mendocino, California.

Stepchildren Alvin and Debbie Lopez of Tucson, Arizona.

Also, beloved cousins Margaret Cockle Richards of Waterford, Michigan, Ted Cowdrey of Tennessee, Greg Cowdrey of Detroit and numerous friends and neighbors in Cottonwood.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Carol Kenzer, and first husband, Raymond Burch.

Arrangements by Bueler Funeral Home.

Per her wishes, there will be no services.

