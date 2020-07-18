Obituary: Michelle Speed 1963-2020

Michele Speed, 56, of Cornville, Arizona, passed away on Monday, July 6th, 2020. She was born in Cabadbaran Agusan, Philippines on October 6, 1963.

Michele loved to sing, knit and was a very accomplished professional seamstress. She also enjoyed many outdoor sports such as mountain biking, riding quads and enjoyed hanging out at the lake.

Michele is survived by her children, Brandon, Zoe and Kaia and her grandson, Zaid. She is also survived by her father, Epifanio, brother, Dominic and sister, Yvonne.

Memorial services to be held at Verde Community Church at a later date.

Thank you to Bueler Funeral home for your patience and fulfilling our special requests. Condolences may be shared at BuelerFuneralHome.com.

Information provided by survivors.