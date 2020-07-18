OFFERS
Obituary: Robert P. Tinall 1955-2020

Robert P. Tinall

Robert P. Tinall

Originally Published: July 18, 2020 8:34 a.m.

Robert P. Tinall of Cornville, Arizona passed away on July 8, 2020.

Robert is survived by his wife of 39 years, Audrey. His two siblings, Paul (Cindy) Tinall and Jane Cody.

Robert was blessed to have three children, Brandon (Sandra) Tinall, Kathryn Tinall, and Laura Tinall-Enger.

He was a beloved grandfather to seven grandchildren: Nathan, Hannah, Maia, Holly, Gage, Joshua, and Olivia.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Peter Tinall.

Robert was a man who lit up every room he walked into with his bright blue eyes and big beautiful smile. He had a love for NASCAR, riding horses, and pushing cows.

Robert was a man loved by all and will be greatly missed until we see him again.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Information provided by survivors.

