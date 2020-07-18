Verde Valley schools release Return to Learn plans

VERDE VALLEY — With Gov. Doug Ducey’s June 29 executive order keeping campuses closed until at least Aug. 17, the writing on the wall pointed to an online learning program – at least to start the 2020-2021 school year.

That’s what Mingus Union Superintendent Mike Westcott said when he explained the district’s Return to Learning plans are meant to afford students as close to a full school year as possible.

Mingus Union will begin its school year remotely on Aug. 6, Westcott wrote in a July 15 letter to the district’s families.

“Please know that if you are receiving this communication, you are a Mingus Marauder and we are expecting you on Aug. 6,” Westcott wrote.

Remote learning will continue until it is safe to transition into in-person learning, Westcott also told the district’s families.

“When it is time to return to campus for in-person learning, we will reach out to you to determine if you would like your student to return to in-person on-campus learning or continue with remote learning through our remote learning options,” Westcott wrote. “We recognize that every family has a choice in their student’s education and we want to ensure you receive the best fit for you.”

Mingus Union is one of the Verde Valley’s four school districts who will open their schools the week of Aug. 3 with an online instruction component. Beaver Creek and Camp Verde schools will open with online instruction on Aug. 3, Cottonwood-Oak Creek will open with online instruction on Aug. 5.

The fifth, Clarkdale-Jerome, will open with online instruction on Aug. 10.

For specific Return to Learn information, visit your district’s website.