OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, July 19
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Traffic stop leads to two arrests, seizure of 13 grams of meth

Jacqulyn Nicewander, left, and Mark Lyons.

Jacqulyn Nicewander, left, and Mark Lyons.

Originally Published: July 19, 2020 9:38 a.m.

Two people were recently arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop that led to search and alleged discovery of 13 grams of methamphetamine.

On July 5, Cottonwood police officers conducted a traffic stop on a blue 1996 Dodge Dakota pickup, based on several moving violations, near South Main Street and East Cherry Street in Cottonwood.

The driver was identified as 52-year old Cottonwood resident Mark Lyons. Officers discovered Lyons was allegedly driving on a suspended license and had no proof of insurance.

There was also a passenger, 35-year old Cottonwood resident, Jacqulyn Nicewander in the vehicle at the time.

The Cottonwood Police Department’s K-9, Kratos, was deployed to conduct a narcotics sniff, and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed approximately 13 grams of methamphetamine and a usable amount of marijuana.

There were also packaging materials for these drugs located in the vehicle that are indicative to drug sales.

Lyons was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center on sales of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), possession of dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license.

Nicewander was also booked into the Detention Center on possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia and a

misdemeanor warrant.

Both suspects were released from jail

the following day pending Pre-Trail Services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

K9 alert prompts drug arrest during traffic stop in Cottonwood
Clarkdale woman charged with driving with meth
Cottonwood PD K9 used to help find methamphetamine, fentanyl
Crime/Emergency Services 9-5-07
Man arrested in Camp Verde with 367 grams of cocaine
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News