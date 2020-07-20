Arizona COVID-19 positive-test ratio climbs to highest level yet at 12.4%

The good news is the Arizona Department of Health Services reports 1,559 new COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, one of the lowest single-day increases in weeks.

The bad news is those new cases were based on 8,477 tests, meaning 18% of those tested were deemed positive for coronavirus. That pushes the cumulative positive-test ratio to 12.4%, the highest level since data collection began in January.

The Monday morning report from ADHS shows 145,183 positive tests since testing began. ADHS also reports 23 deaths in the past day, pushing the state’s cumulative death count to 2,784.

As of July 20, Arizona has added 61,091 new positive tests and 1,033 deaths this month alone, according to ADHS. That compares with 63,920 new COVID-19 cases and 803 deaths in June. In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths, according to ADHS.

In May, Arizona averaged 415 new COVID-19 cases daily. In June, the daily average skyrocketed to 2,130 new cases each day. Now, through July 20, Arizona is averaging 3,215 new coronavirus cases each day this month.

Arizona hospital Intensive Care Units are currently at 87% capacity, according to ADHS.

The Verde Valley added 25 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. Verde Valley Medical Center reports it currently has nine COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Monday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 2,026 of the state’s 2,784 deaths. There have been 395 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (56%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 96,711.

Pima County has 13,594 cases, with the next highest frequency being Yuma County with 9,374 cases. Pinal County has 6,651 cases, Navajo County has 4,817, Apache County has 2,740, Coconino County has 2,675 and Santa Cruz has 2,340 documented cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports more than 1 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 12.4%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (72,158), with 166 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 16,710 times with 2,026 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 25 new Sedona-Verde Valley cases over the weekend. That pushes the overall number of positive tests in the county to 1,422. YCCHS has confirmed 46 deaths with 534 patients having recovered from coronavirus.

YCCHS reports 441 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-183 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-93 in Camp Verde.

-78 in Sedona.

-40 in Clarkdale.

-23 in Cornville

-23 in Rimrock

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

There have been 123 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 25,328 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 94.4% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 838-582 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

ADHS reports 6,698 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents 5% of the people who have tested positive for the virus. The Monday ADHS report shows there are currently 1,480 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 87% of the state’s ICU capacity.

Sunday afternoon, Verde Valley Medical Center reported it had nine COVID-positive patients admitted with 11 tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 54 patients with six in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 20 positive tests with 13 results pending. FMC has admitted 174 patients; 38 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 3.83 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 143,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide. AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

An estimated 1.12 million Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 14.5 million cases reported worldwide, with 606,000 deaths and 8.13 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

July 20 145,183 cases

July 19 143,624 cases

July 18 141,265 cases

July 17 138,523 cases

July 16 134,613 cases

July 15 131,354 cases

July 14 128,097 cases

July 13 123,824 cases

July 12 122,467 cases

July 11 119,892 cases

July 10 116,892 cases

July 9 112,671 cases

July 8 108,614 cases

July 7 105,094 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 5 98,089 cases

July 4 94,553 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 2 87,425 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 30 79,215 cases

June 29 74,533 cases

June 28 73,908 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 26 66,458 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 24 59,974 cases

June 23 58,179 cases

June 22 54,586 cases



June 21 52,390 cases



June 20 49,798 cases



June 19 46,689 cases

June 18 43,443 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 16 39,097 cases

June 15 36,705 cases

June 14 35,691 cases

June 13 34,458 cases



June 12 32,918 cases



June 11 31,264 cases

June 10 29,852 cases

June 9 28,296 cases

June 8 27,678 cases

June 7 26,889 cases

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases



May 15 13,169 cases



May 13 12,176 cases



May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 24 6,045 cases



April 20 5,064 cases



April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 4 2,019 cases



March 30 1,157 cases



Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case