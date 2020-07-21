Bella Vita Ristorante features Dan Vega & Jerry McFarland

Dan Vega and Jerry McFarland will be the featured performers this weekend at Bella Vita Ristorante in Sedona.

Friday, July 24 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the Bella Vita outside patio stage, troubadour Dan Vega performs.

A great voice, musical virtuosity and seasoned professionalism are what makes watching Vega play such a treat.

A consummate performer with many years of wowing audiences under his belt, Vega is an up-and-coming talent lighting up the Sedona live music scene.

Saturday, July 25, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., it’s Jerry McFarland’s turn to take over the stage.

McFarland is what’s called in he live music performance world an audience engager. Once he’s on that stage an instant rapport is established between him and his audience.

He makes the connection and never unplugs as he takes his audience through a musical journey spanning many decades.

His repertoire of classics spans the generations and his performance is impeccable. His voice and his guitar playing blend perfectly together and every song he plays is enriched by his personal interpretation.

For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.