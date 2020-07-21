OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, July 21
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood men jailed on gun charges after motel incident

Steven Lee Carns, left, and Joseph Michael Saverino.

Steven Lee Carns, left, and Joseph Michael Saverino.

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: July 21, 2020 9:41 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – COTTONWOOD – Two men were arrested late Saturday evening for numerous felony charges after Cottonwood police officers responded to a report of several people being threatened with a handgun, according to a report from the Cottonwood Police Department.

Joseph Michael Saverino, 39, and Steven Lee Carns, 51, both Cottonwood residents, were booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center.

Victims told police that Saverino had pointed a handgun at them at the Best Western Cottonwood Inn on South Main Street, and Carns was with him, the report states.

Saverino and Carns fled the area in a vehicle, but officers were able to locate them a short time later.

When police caught up to the pair, Carns was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, police said. Saverino, who is a prohibited possessor, is the one who allegedly pointed the gun at the victims. Both were arrested.

Saverino was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct/reckless handling of a weapon and being a prohibited possessor.

Carns was charged with weapon misconduct, facilitation of endangerment and facilitation of aggravated assault.

Saverino remains in jail on a paper bond of $2,500. Carns is being held without bond.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Three arrested after Cottonwood shooting incident
Woman accused in Halloween shooting arrested
Alleged auto burglar locked up, accused of shoplifting
Man arrested on numerous charges after crashing stolen motorcycle
Camp Verde cyclist arrested
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News