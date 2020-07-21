Cottonwood men jailed on gun charges after motel incident
COTTONWOOD – COTTONWOOD – Two men were arrested late Saturday evening for numerous felony charges after Cottonwood police officers responded to a report of several people being threatened with a handgun, according to a report from the Cottonwood Police Department.
Joseph Michael Saverino, 39, and Steven Lee Carns, 51, both Cottonwood residents, were booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center.
Victims told police that Saverino had pointed a handgun at them at the Best Western Cottonwood Inn on South Main Street, and Carns was with him, the report states.
Saverino and Carns fled the area in a vehicle, but officers were able to locate them a short time later.
When police caught up to the pair, Carns was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, police said. Saverino, who is a prohibited possessor, is the one who allegedly pointed the gun at the victims. Both were arrested.
Saverino was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct/reckless handling of a weapon and being a prohibited possessor.
Carns was charged with weapon misconduct, facilitation of endangerment and facilitation of aggravated assault.
Saverino remains in jail on a paper bond of $2,500. Carns is being held without bond.
