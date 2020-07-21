MDF@Home presents ‘Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On.’

With the Mary D. Fisher Theatre temporarily closed, the Sedona International Film Festival continues “MDF@Home” with “Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On.”

MDF@Home features several new indie films still in their theatrical release window and now available for you to stream at home from the best seat in your house.

Best of all … you can watch alone or with more family members for one low ticket price. For each title, a portion of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.

“Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On” is a wondrous reflection on the achievements of “the greatest star you hardly knew.”

From big bands to Broadway, radio to recordings, and television to the big screen, Kaye Ballard did it all and proved to be one of the most multifaceted talents to ever hit the stage and screen.

Delightful moments are captured in rare archival footage and recent interviews with Kaye’s long-time pals Ann-Margret, Carol Burnett, Harold Prince, Carol Channing, Michael Feinstein, Rex Reed, and others, as well as with Kaye herself.

From Cleveland to Broadway to Hollywood and a hundred stops in between, actress-singer-comedian Kaye Ballard traveled the world of show business like no other performer.



Spanning the 1940s to the 2000s, Ballard did it all and has proved to be one of the most multifaceted talents to ever hit stage and screen.

The film sparkles with the energy of the era of entertainers whose skills had to bridge vaudeville to theater, radio to film, and television variety shows to sitcoms.

To view this film and other titles, log on to SedonaFilmFestival.org and click on the MDF@Home link under the Events tab on the home page (or directly visit SedonaFilmFestival.com/mdfhome) for links to order virtual screenings of any of the available films.

For each title, a portion of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.