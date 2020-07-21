Sedona Film Festival, Mary D. Fisher Theatre present virtual screening of ‘Flannery’

Winner of the first-ever Library of Congress/Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film, “Flannery” is the lyrical, intimate exploration of the life and work of author Flannery O’Connor, whose distinctive Southern Gothic style influenced a generation of artists and activists.

With her family home at Andalusia (the Georgia farm where she grew up and later wrote her best known work) as a backdrop, a picture of the woman behind her sharply aware, starkly redemptive style comes into focus. “Flannery” employs never-before-seen archival footage, newly discovered personal letters and her own published words alongside original animations and music.

Narrated by Mary Steenburgen and featuring interviews with Mary Karr, Hilton Als, Alice Walker, Tommy Lee Jones, Conan O’Brien and more, “Flannery” explores the author’s life — and her enduring legacy in American literature — through her own writings and cartoons, archival footage and conversations with those who knew her best.

