Sound Bites Grill, The Shops at Pinon Pointe host annual National Day of the Cowboy

Every year on the fourth Saturday in July, the cowboy culture is celebrated throughout the Southwest and beyond. This year, that day is Saturday, July 25.

Sound Bites Grill and The Shops at Pinon Pointe invite you to celebrate the ‘National Day of the Cowboy’ with food, fun & music.

Located in Uptown Sedona (across from the Hyatt), Sound Bites Grill restaurant and their newly opened ‘Starbites Coffee Café’ will sponsor this cherished annual celebration that recognizes the stoic, hardworking cowboy/girl – a symbol of the American West.

The Wild West weekend kicks off Friday, July 24, with live music in the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom from 7-10 p.m. with no cover. Join in on the fun with singer-songwriter John Smith Presley on acoustic guitar playing old country favorites including covers by Toby Keith, Garth Brooks, Gatlin Bros, Kenny Rogers and more.

Saturday, July 25, rise and shine to a day of live country-western music outdoors, cowboy-inspired food and drinks, shopping, wine, gourmet coffee and more.

Sound Bites Grill will be smoking beer butt chicken brisket and andouille sausage. Smoked meats will be available after noon.

Starting at 1p.m., enjoy live music in the courtyards at The Shops at Pinon Pointe - ‘Inspiration Courtyard at pinon pointe’ located at Starbites Coffee Café & Sound Bites Grill (pet friendly).

From 1-3 p.m., join singer songwriter Stacy Burk on acoustic guitar playing old country music from Don Williams to Johnny Cash.

If you like genuine, heart-felt country music sung by a true Texas cowboy with a low, soothing voice, then you will love Stacy Burk. He has the God-given ability to set your soul in motion, touch your heart with songs about life, love, and country.

Then mosey on down to the ‘One World Courtyard’ located in front of the Art of Wine and One World Collection. From 1-4 p.m., John Smith Presley will perform on acoustic guitar playing country music – including originals and covers.

Saturday, July 25, 6 p.m., the National Day of the Cowboy festivities culminates with live western music, food & fun at Sound Bites Grill. SBG Celebrity Showroom will offer western music and toe-tappin fun with warm up from 6-7 p.m. by John Smith Presley acoustic guitar, followed by a western show from 7-9 p.m.

Enjoy the talented and beloved Jim & Jeanne Martin from the Blazin M Ranch. This dynamic duo will delight you with stories of cowboy folklore, country western music and award-winning yodeling.

They have performed together for over 24 years in venues across the United States and have shared the stage with such well known Western Stars as Michael Martin Murphey, Rex Allen Jr., Riders in the Sky, and Johnny Western. They were most recently recognized by the Western Music Association as Harmony Duo of the Year in 2010.

In addition, they have also been honored 6 times as Harmony Yodeling Champions of the Western Music Association. Jeanne is also a “Female Vocalist of The Year” award winner in the Academy of Western Artists. There is no cover for the music & show.

Sound Bites Grill is located at The Shops at Pinon Pointe in Uptown Sedona (across from the Hyatt Residence Club) The restaurant serves lunch and dinner daily.

Hours are 11:00 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings. Closed Mondays & Tuesdays.

For more information visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713.