Wed, July 22
86.0°
Healthcare leaders: Shorter turnaround time on COVID-19 tests would be big help

Josh Tinkle, chief administrative officer for Flagstaff Medical Center, and Dr. Derek Feuquay, chief medical officer for that facility, answer questions during last week's Northern Arizona Healthcare COVID-19 media briefing. Turnaround times for testing is one source of frustration for medical staff treating COVID-19 patients.

Josh Tinkle, chief administrative officer for Flagstaff Medical Center, and Dr. Derek Feuquay, chief medical officer for that facility, answer questions during last week's Northern Arizona Healthcare COVID-19 media briefing. Turnaround times for testing is one source of frustration for medical staff treating COVID-19 patients.

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: July 22, 2020 10:19 a.m.

VERDE VALLEY – Shorter turnaround times for COVID-19 testing would help not only Verde Valley Medical Center, but all Northern Arizona Healthcare facilities, according to officials.

Speaking at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s media briefing, Dr. John Mougin, chief quality officer for NAH, said finding out if a patient is positive for the novel coronavirus is not only critical to proper treatment and protocol, but also helps hospitals and clinics get patients to the right places.

"It's a big key, because we want everyone on the right units," Mougin said. "It's frustrating to have to wait so long to start doing that."

Mougin and Josh Tinkle, the chief administrative officer for Flagstaff Medical Center, both acknowledged they are telling patients that the average turnaround is seven to 10 days.

Unfortunately, NAH officials never really know when a test will come back from a lab. Monday alone, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 8,477 new test results, and more than 1 million tests have been reported by ADHS since the COVID-19 health crisis began.

Arizona State University has begun trials of a saliva test, which might be less invasive to some patients than the nasal swab being used now. Josh Tinkle, chief administrative officer for Flagstaff Medical Center, said depending on how the saliva is obtained, the test might seem less bothersome to patients, but reliability and efficiency of lab testing are separate, and are bigger factors than how the samples are obtained.

Large drive-up collection facilities have helped labs collect samples more quickly, but this seems to have added to the slowdown in labs, because results have been collecting samples at a faster rate than labs can process those samples to get results.

One of the major labs handling a large fraction of Arizona COVID-19 tests is Sonora Quest. On its website, sonoraquest.com, patients are advised to expect a wait of an average of nine days, with some tests taking up to 12 days.

Gov. Doug Ducey recently announced a plan to have Sonora Quest to step up its test processing capabilities, with the state providing $2 million for new processing equipment.

Mougin said the increasing turnaround times, which were as low as three days in early March, is only one factor in what northern Arizona is seeing in terms of numbers of cases.

"The long turnaround and delayed reporting is certainly part of it," Mougin said. "But we also have people who choose to not be tested. Not wanting a test is contributing to some of the COVID-spreading activity we see in the community."

Tinkle said Flagstaff Medical Center is starting to see patients who have a less-advanced stage of COVID-19. Initially, the hospital was getting so many advanced cases, especially from the Navajo Nation, but the severity, upon intake, has leveled off, so patients are getting tested and treated sooner.

Also, he said, Flagstaff Medical Center's numbers have shifted to include more COVID-19 patients from the immediate Flagstaff area, proportionally.

Northern Arizona Healthcare CEO Flo Spyrow said it's frustrating to also not have much testing data from private long-term care facilities. While Cottonwood Village has made a pair of statements about its number of tests and results, most such facilities have not. A judge recently ruled media and the public do not have rights to such data, as it creates a competitive disadvantage for privately run facilities.

"We are big proponents of transparency," Spyrow said. "We understand competitiveness. Maybe you don’t want to go to a facility if numbers are high. We put our numbers up. More data is always better — for doctors and the public."

