Q&A: U.S. House District 1 candidate Nolan Reidhead

Nolan Reidhead Age: 50 Years in Arizona: 45 Government Elective and Advisory Experience: I have neither run for nor held an elected or other governmental advisory position. However, I was appointed by the Pima County Superior Court as an Arbitrator, and I acted as an Arbitrator for seven years. My duties were to hear and render rulings on various civil litigation and personal injury cases. My primary work experience has been in the private sector where I have owned and operated a law office business for over 21 years, which private experience will be most beneficial and not make me beholden to the government establishment.

Verde Independent: What is a major item of concern to you, within AZ1, that hasn't been discussed much on a larger scale?

Reidhead: My primary focus as a representative of CD1 will be the economy.

However, I am concerned about the lack of infrastructure for rural Arizona, which generally gets neglected due to funding provided to the urban areas.

I support legislation that would provide needed infrastructure for rural Arizona, including better broadband internet, electrical and other utilities (primarily on the reservations of Arizona), roads and highways, and water protections to support our agriculture communities.

VI: Tariffs aside, how can the U.S. get into a better export/import position in international trade?

Reidhead: First, the U.S. needs to become and maintain our independence of China and other nations in the production of pharmaceuticals, electronics and other necessary items.

Second, we need to keep our corporate tax rates low so that our businesses can compete here at home and abroad.

Third, we need to reduce, and in many cases eliminate, certain government regulations so that our businesses can be more competitive with foreign companies and increase trade and export expansion.

Finally, we need to make sure that trade agreements are fair and equitable to U.S. companies and interests.

VI: Which federal spending streams seem to have neglected your district? Reidhead: As mentioned above, federal spending in the form of infrastructure has historically gone to urban areas, primarily Maricopa and Pima counties.

CD1 needs better leadership and a stronger voice to make sure that the proper federal spending streams in the areas mentioned above are allocated to CD1 and its communities. I will provide that leadership and voice.