Q&A: U.S. House District 1 candidate Tiffany Shedd

Tiffany Shedd Age: 51 Years in Arizona: 45 Government Elective and Advisory Experience: Pinal County Trial Court Appointment Committee, PM-10 Agriculture Advisory Committee, Toltec Elementary School Board.

Verde Independent: What is a major item of concern to you, within House District 1, that hasn’t been discussed much, on a large scale?

Shedd: How Democrats will destroy our economy and turn our country into a socialist state. In Congress, I’ll work with President Trump to protect tax cuts and reduce regulation.

Tom O’Halleran votes with Nancy Pelosi 95% of the time. Our Representative shouldn’t be voting like a congresswoman from San Francisco.

We watched as Tom O’Halleran and liberals in Congress voted in support of the so-called “Heroes Act.” This $3 trillion act was about trying to force through liberal policy priorities, including government handouts to illegal immigrants, not about helping Arizonans suffering during Covid-19.

VI: Tariffs aside, how can the U.S. get into a better export/import position in international trade?

Shedd: I’ve had to deal with the Chinese manipulating global agriculture markets for decades. President Trump is fighting to end our reliance on communist China and bring American jobs back home.

President Trump isn’t a pushover and is fighting for our American producers and consumers. I will do the same in Congress, unlike Tom O’Halleran, who refused to take a position on USMCA until Nancy Pelosi backed the deal.

In Congress, I’ll advocate for smart trade policy like USMCA that will bring billions of revenue to Arizona through trade with Mexico and Canada, and more jobs to our district.

VI: Which federal spending streams seem to have neglected your district?

Shedd: Infrastructure. The missing key to creating sustainable jobs in our rural communities is investment in transportation, broadband, and natural-resource infrastructure.