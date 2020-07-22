Students detained after teachers assaulted at Mingus Academy

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Six students were taken into custody this week after a pair of disturbances at the Mingus Mountain Academy, according to a release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, at about 10:15 p.m., staff called YCSO to report staff members were being attacked by students and law enforcement assistance was needed. Staff told deputies that one of the students was failing to follow directions and a physical confrontation ensued with a staff member.

The involved student began punching the staff member, and two other students joined the attack, the release states.

A second staff member attempted to assist and restrain the trio of attackers. At this point, the student who initiated the assault grabbed a fire extinguisher and struck the first staff member in the face, YCSO said in the release.

That staff member suffered a possible broken nose. The second staff member was also injured.

While the assault was in progress, YCSO said, at least two students vandalized a dorm room, causing damage to a window and framing and a glass door, they said.

The students who assaulted staff and damaged the dorm range in age from 13 to 17. Fire personnel treated staff and students at the scene. One staff member was transported to the hospital for additional treatment.

Deputies booked five students into the Yavapai County Juvenile Detention Center on charges that include aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, criminal damage and rioting.

The incident marked the second consecutive day law enforcement was called out to the academy.

Monday, deputies were called because a student striking a staff member in the head with a rock. Subsequently, several students instigated a disturbance requiring the involvement of numerous staff members before gaining control of the dorm.

By the time deputies and assisting officers from the Prescott Valley Police Department arrived, staff had somewhat quelled the disturbance and detained those students involved. The student who assaulted the staff member Monday was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

Mingus Mountain Academy is a residential treatment center for emotionally and behaviorally at-risk adolescent girls.

