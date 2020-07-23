OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, July 23
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

ATM damaged; stolen truck found still running

Cottonwood police officers determined a pickup truck found Sunday morning at a residence was used in an attempt to access this ATM at the Wells Fargo Bank at 12th Street and East State Route 89A in Cottonwood. Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department

Cottonwood police officers determined a pickup truck found Sunday morning at a residence was used in an attempt to access this ATM at the Wells Fargo Bank at 12th Street and East State Route 89A in Cottonwood. Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: July 23, 2020 10:43 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – Over the weekend, police officers responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle and discovered it been used in an attempt to steal an automated teller machine at a nearby bank, according to the Cottonwood Police Department.

In a news release sent out Wednesday, July 23, Cottonwood police received a call Sunday at about 5:30 a.m. about an abandoned pickup truck left in a driveway in the 800 block of South 12th Street. The resident, who called police, said the engine was still running, police said.

The resident said he found the truck in his driveway, running with a chain hanging from the back, the release states.

Officers determined the truck had been stolen from an address in Cottonwood on Saturday evening. Officers also determined the pickup was used in an attempt to access the ATM at the Wells Fargo Bank at 12th Street and East State Route 89A in Cottonwood, which was unsuccessful, they said.

Other similar trucks in the area were found to have been damaged, where someone had attempted to steal them but were unsuccessful, police said.

Cottonwood Police Department detectives are currently working several leads on this case. Sgt. Chad Sinn said the department is working with Wells Fargo to obtain video surveillance footage from the ATM location, and will contact the media once that footage is available.

If you have any information regarding these alleged crimes, call the Cottonwood Police Department at 928-649-1397 or Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

photo

Cottonwood police officers determined this pickup truck, which was found Sunday morning with the engine running and a chain behind it, was used in an attempted burglary of a teller machine at a nearby bank. Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness or the Cottonwood Police Department. Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Bank robber fails twice
Calm thief holds up Chase Bank
Police arrest man in attempted armed robbery, assault at Cottonwood Taco Bell
Police search for two suspects in attempted armed robbery of Cottonwood Taco Bell (with video)
Police arrest woman wanted for Taco Bell attempted robbery, assault
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News