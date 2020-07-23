Cottonwood Area Transit Green Line resumes; masks required
Beginning Monday, July 27, Cottonwood Area Transit will resume service on the Green Line route. The route starts at 6:45 a.m. from the Cottonwood Public Library.
To download the Green Line route and schedule visit the City of Cottonwood’s website, cottonwoodaz.gov.
For the safety and protection of our drivers and other riders, there is a limit of 10 riders on all buses, and riders are required to wear face coverings on CAT and Verde Lynx buses.
Changes and updates will be posted to the CAT and the city’s main Facebook pages. Contact the city with questions or comments at 928-634-2287 or cat@cottonwoodaz.gov.
The city began requiring face coverings on all CAT and Verde Lynx buses on July 19.
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
- PANT investigation leads to three arrests, 259 fentanyl pills in Cottonwood
- Arizona sees new single-day high for COVID-19 deaths
- Spectrum has two staff members test positive for COVID-19
- Cottonwood man arrested on sex offense charges for third time in 2020
- City of Cottonwood to host fireworks July 4
- Jerome joins Cottonwood, Clarkdale, Sedona with face-mask mandate
- COVID-19 exposure forces Cottonwood-Oak Creek to suspend summer food delivery until July 1
- Protestors, vice mayor at rally
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Rimrock woman charged with manslaughter in wreck that killed daughter
- Cottonwood mayor to require face masks in public
- Yavapai County will not require masks
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- New single-day high for Arizona COVID-19 cases: 1,654
- Mask mandate for Cottonwood
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: