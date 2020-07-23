OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, July 23
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood Area Transit Green Line resumes; masks required

For the safety and protection of our drivers and other riders, there is a limit of 10 riders on all buses, and riders are required to wear face coverings on CAT and Verde Lynx buses. VVN file photo

For the safety and protection of our drivers and other riders, there is a limit of 10 riders on all buses, and riders are required to wear face coverings on CAT and Verde Lynx buses. VVN file photo

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: July 23, 2020 1:21 p.m.

Beginning Monday, July 27, Cottonwood Area Transit will resume service on the Green Line route. The route starts at 6:45 a.m. from the Cottonwood Public Library.

To download the Green Line route and schedule visit the City of Cottonwood’s website, cottonwoodaz.gov.

For the safety and protection of our drivers and other riders, there is a limit of 10 riders on all buses, and riders are required to wear face coverings on CAT and Verde Lynx buses.

Changes and updates will be posted to the CAT and the city’s main Facebook pages. Contact the city with questions or comments at 928-634-2287 or cat@cottonwoodaz.gov.

The city began requiring face coverings on all CAT and Verde Lynx buses on July 19.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Cottonwood Transit, LYNX schedules reduced
Public Transportation
2011: Public Transportation
CAT/LYNX begin new routes and schedules Jan. 20
Buses, vans running during Labor Day
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News