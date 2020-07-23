Cottonwood Area Transit Green Line resumes; masks required

Beginning Monday, July 27, Cottonwood Area Transit will resume service on the Green Line route. The route starts at 6:45 a.m. from the Cottonwood Public Library.

To download the Green Line route and schedule visit the City of Cottonwood’s website, cottonwoodaz.gov.

For the safety and protection of our drivers and other riders, there is a limit of 10 riders on all buses, and riders are required to wear face coverings on CAT and Verde Lynx buses.

Changes and updates will be posted to the CAT and the city’s main Facebook pages. Contact the city with questions or comments at 928-634-2287 or cat@cottonwoodaz.gov.

The city began requiring face coverings on all CAT and Verde Lynx buses on July 19.