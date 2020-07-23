Important primary election information

Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman would like to remind voters about important dates and other information regarding the upcoming 2020 Primary Election being held Tuesday, Aug. 4.

All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2020 primary election.

The last day to request an early ballot be mailed to you is Friday, July 24. Call 928-771-3248 or visit yavapai.us/govote to request a one-time early ballot.

If you are a registered independent, “other,” party not designated or Green Party and are on the Permanent Early Voter List, you must tell us which Party Ballot you want mailed. Call 928-771-3248 or visit yavapai.us/GoVote to request a one-time early ballot.

Ballots were mailed to voters requesting Automatic Ballot-by-Mail on July 8.

Be sure to sign your affidavit envelope in your original handwriting.

Voters may vote early in-person or request a replacement ballot at the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, 1015 Fair St., Room 228, Prescott or 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Friday, July 31. Proper identification is now required.

Consider returning your voted ballot using one of our 13 official ballot drop boxes located throughout the county. This saves Yavapai County 60 cents per ballot in taxpayer funding. Visit yavapai.us/govote for box locations.

Do not mail your voted ballot back after Wednesday, July 29. Late ballots will not be tabulated.

Those who vote in person will need to present proper identification. Visit yavapai.us/GoVote for Vote Center locations and identification requirements.

Voters needing special accommodations should call 928-771-3248 or email web.voter.registration@yavapai.us with concerns.