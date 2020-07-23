Pandemic changes plans for Verde Valley Leadership

VERDE VALLEY – When Verde Valley Leadership gets its next annual class started, it will be September.

September of 2021, that is.

That’s when the nonprofit organization, which has been helping teach various leadership skills to Verde Valley professionals for almost a decade and a half, plans to begin its next yearlong training cycle.

After the current class finishes up its program and holds an online graduation ceremony Friday, Aug. 7, Verde Valley Leadership will take a year to assess its direction, develop its governing board, fundraise and plan its 15th class, which will start in September 2021.

VVL’s outgoing President Greg Feltmann hopes many COVID-19 pandemic issues will be resolved by then.

“Hopefully, there will be a vaccine by then,” Feltmann said. “This will give us time to reflect on how we’ve grown, how the Verde Valley has grown and where things need to go.”

The incoming president, Aisha Ayazi, was reluctant to go into any sort of specifics about the year ahead, as that will be determined through board discussions. However, she did say that compassion will be one of her focuses, along with showing leadership through actions, rather than mere words.

She said she’s inspired by the words of her father, a United Nations economist, who died in May at age 93.

“My father always said to rise above fears, and keep moving through them,” said Ayazi, who graduated from Verde Valley Leadership Class XII in the summer of 2018. “I have the ability to adapt and continue to serve.”

Ayazi was born in Rome and made it to the Verde Valley in 2003. She has seen how COVID-19, especially the closure of traditional stores and learning institutions has affected everything from meeting facilities to how she teaches photography.

Likewise, COVID-19 restrictions have had a huge impact on graduating Class XIV, which was short-changed in many ways. Verde Valley Leadership offers one course that takes nearly a year to complete, and involves meeting on-site at many types of places, rather than in one classroom.

Since these places, such as probation offices, courthouses and other buildings, Feltmann said, the in-person meetups ended last winter due to the pandemic. The class then met online once in April and held a “final exam” in May.

The Aug. 7 event will involve both a final “synthesis” step, conducted by longtime VVL volunteer Dan Engler, followed by a graduation ceremony. Unfortunately, Feltmann said, limitations to the number of people who can join the online live meeting will prevent VVL from broadcasting the ceremony live to the public.

Feltmann praised the nine people who persevered the non-traditional, pandemic-impacted year to graduate. He knows VVL board members are, typically, graduates of the program.

He also praised Engler, Jim Ledbetter and many others who have kept the program going continuously since the early 2000s. The 2020-21 year will be the first year Verde Valley Leadership won’t hold a class since the program began.

Ayazi said the year ahead will be focused on what leadership needs exist in the fast-growing, quickly changing Verde Valley.

“We need to listen, and hear what the community needs,” Ayazi said.

