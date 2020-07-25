OFFERS
Arizona reports 3,748 new COVID-19 cases, 144 deaths in past 24 hours

VVN graphic/Dan Engler

VVN graphic/Dan Engler

mugshot photo
By Dan Engler
Originally Published: July 25, 2020 8:35 a.m.

Saturday’s COVID-19 report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 3,748 new cases and 144 deaths in the past 24 hours.

That pushes Arizona’s cumulative totals to 160,041 cases and 3,286 deaths; including 526 deaths this week.

With a 21% infection rate on new COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, Arizona’s cumulative positive-test ratio holds steady at 12.6%.

ADHS data shows Arizona has added 75,487 new positive tests and 1,535 deaths this month. That compares with 63,920 new COVID-19 cases and 803 deaths in June. In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths, according to ADHS.

In May, Arizona averaged 415 new COVID-19 cases daily. In June, the daily average skyrocketed to 2,130 new cases each day. Now, through July 23, Arizona is averaging 3,145 new coronavirus cases each day this month.

Arizona hospital Intensive Care Units are currently at 86% capacity, according to ADHS.

