OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, July 25
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Masks aren’t perfect but have efficacy

Originally Published: July 25, 2020 7:37 a.m.

Editor:

In response to Mr. Brenfleck, masks are merely a physical barrier. When we wear them, they catch some, or most, of our germs before they spew out into the air and onto the surfaces around us.

Again, it’s like covering your mouth when you cough. It’s a proven, effective, but not perfect, way to inhibit the spread of a virus. If you doubt that statement you can do your own research because I’m really not interested in arguing with you or anyone else about it.

Wearing a mask is also just courteous and a way to show that you care about the people around you - which might explain some of the vitriol that you have encountered as the result of your letter.

Perhaps people are assuming that you are one of the folks that are walking around in public without a mask during a deadly pandemic. They are afraid, and rightly so, that they might catch a deadly virus that has killed over 130,000 American citizens and counting.

If you are one of those people not wearing a mask in public, I hope you will reconsider. Masks aren’t perfect but they have efficacy and, at this time, they are pretty much all we got.

My mask, which I will gladly wear, protects you. Your mask, which I hope you will be wearing should we ever meet, protects me.

Cynthia Malla

Clarkdale

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Letter: Wearing mask a simple way to show you care about people
Letter: Most masks provide only minimal protection at best
Letter: Thank you Cottonwood, Clarkdale, Sedona mayors for doing right thing
Letter: Special thanks to local businesses where wearing masks emphasized or required
Letter: Business owners need to require customers wear masks
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News