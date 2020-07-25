OFFERS
Obituary: Ellen Marie Stephens 1935-2020

Ellen Marie Stephens

Originally Published: July 25, 2020 7:04 a.m.

Ellen Marie Stephens, 84, of Lake Montezuma, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 18, 2020 due to heart failure.

Born and raised in Sioux City, Iowa on December 3, 1935 to the late Herb and Lillian Carlson, she later moved to Ogden, Utah where she resided until moving to Phoenix, Arizona.

Ellen and her husband Jon J. Stephens moved to Lake Montezuma in 2015. Ellen loved working in her craft room making all kinds of Southwestern crafts. She also enjoyed painting and traveling with her husband. She always looked forward to spending time with her family.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family. Ellen is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jon J. Stephens; children, sons, Craig D. McCann, Michael D. McCann and Shane (Christine) Stephens; daughters, Pamela Brown and Britiany (Stephen) Gibbons-Peterman; grandchildren, Danielle (William) Pardee, Derek Owen, Delaney Brown, Chris McCann, Colton McCann Zaccary McCann and Casey T. Gibbons and great-grandchild Syndey Pardee.

With this family, her life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Thank you to Bueler Funeral Home for your patience and fulfilling our special requests. Condolences may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

