Obituary: Ellen Marie Stephens 1935-2020
Ellen Marie Stephens, 84, of Lake Montezuma, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 18, 2020 due to heart failure.
Born and raised in Sioux City, Iowa on December 3, 1935 to the late Herb and Lillian Carlson, she later moved to Ogden, Utah where she resided until moving to Phoenix, Arizona.
Ellen and her husband Jon J. Stephens moved to Lake Montezuma in 2015. Ellen loved working in her craft room making all kinds of Southwestern crafts. She also enjoyed painting and traveling with her husband. She always looked forward to spending time with her family.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family. Ellen is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jon J. Stephens; children, sons, Craig D. McCann, Michael D. McCann and Shane (Christine) Stephens; daughters, Pamela Brown and Britiany (Stephen) Gibbons-Peterman; grandchildren, Danielle (William) Pardee, Derek Owen, Delaney Brown, Chris McCann, Colton McCann Zaccary McCann and Casey T. Gibbons and great-grandchild Syndey Pardee.
With this family, her life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Thank you to Bueler Funeral Home for your patience and fulfilling our special requests. Condolences may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
- PANT investigation leads to three arrests, 259 fentanyl pills in Cottonwood
- Arizona sees new single-day high for COVID-19 deaths
- Spectrum has two staff members test positive for COVID-19
- Cottonwood man arrested on sex offense charges for third time in 2020
- City of Cottonwood to host fireworks July 4
- Jerome joins Cottonwood, Clarkdale, Sedona with face-mask mandate
- COVID-19 exposure forces Cottonwood-Oak Creek to suspend summer food delivery until July 1
- Protestors, vice mayor at rally
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Rimrock woman charged with manslaughter in wreck that killed daughter
- Cottonwood mayor to require face masks in public
- Yavapai County will not require masks
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- New single-day high for Arizona COVID-19 cases: 1,654
- Mask mandate for Cottonwood
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: