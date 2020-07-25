Obituary: Elmer Ray Alston 1949-2020

Elmer Ray Alston, 71, passed away to be with the Lord on July, 14, 2020.

Elmer was born on March, 26, 1949 in Florence, Arizona to Elmer and Melba Alston.



Elmer or “Elmer Ray” as his family knew him, led a very full life indeed. Elmer enlisted in the United States Navy in 1968 and served three tours of duty on the rivers of Vietnam.

While in the Navy, Elmer was also a part of the recovery teams that recovered both the Apollo 11 and Apollo 13 capsules upon arrival in the Pacific Ocean.



After Elmer’s service to his country, he got involved in the electrical utility industry gaining employment with Electrical District 2 in Coolidge Arizona.

After many years of travel and work in multiple fields, Elmer hired on with Arizona Public Service Company.

As a Journeyman Electrician with A.P.S., Elmer was responsible for all electrical operations at the Childs/ Irving Hydroelectric plants, on the Verde River and Fossil Creek, in Northern Arizona.

He proudly served with APS and was a member of both L.U.387 and APS for 27 years.



Elmer’s interests, always being one to constantly learn, ranged from painting, drawing, and music to electrical and mechanical engineering and gardening.

He loved to tinker on projects, help his neighbors and read science fiction.



Elmer is preceded in death by his parents and one daughter and survived by his wife, a daughter and son, 2 grandchildren, 3 brothers and a sister.

He will be tremendously missed by all who knew him.



During this time the Alston family would like to extend a sincere thank you to everyone who has shown their love and support during this time of loss.

A small memorial will be held in a private location by close family.



Arrangements are entrusted to Westcott Funeral Home.



Information provided by survivors.