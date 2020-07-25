OFFERS
Sat, July 25
Obituary: Frank Anthony Pergola 1963-2020

Originally Published: July 25, 2020 6:57 a.m.

Frank Anthony Pergola was born September 15, 1963 in Anchorage, Alaska and passed away July 18, 2020 in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes of Prescott, Arizona.

