Obituary: Mary Ann Todd 1932-2020

Mary Ann Todd

Originally Published: July 25, 2020 7:06 a.m.

Mary Ann Todd (Bunch), 87, of Camp Verde, Arizona, formerly of Phoenix, drifted into eternal rest July 8, 2020. Mary was born Aug. 5, 1932 in Saunemin, Ill., daughter of Ruth and Taylor Bunch.

After graduating from Saunemin Township High School, she married Thomas Earl Todd, Dec. 31, 1951.

Mary retired from Motorola.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Sherrie of Sierra Madre, Calif.; son, Rick of Phoenix; two grandchildren, Matt (Jodi) and Charlotte; great grandchildren, Chardae, Atlantis, Hailey and Madison and one great-great grandchild, Chardae.

Her parents, one daughter and husband preceded her in death. Cremation arrangements handled by Bueler Funeral Home in Camp Verde.

Memorials can be sent to CLIMB 161 Sierra Madre Blvd, Sierra Madre, CA 91024 in honor of her daughter, Sherrie, who resides there or Meals on Wheels c/o Verde Valley Senior Center 500 E Cherry St / PO Box 681 Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Information provided by survivors.

