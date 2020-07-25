Obituary: Mary Jo Cruikshank

Mary Jo Cruikshank, of Sedona, Arizona, passed away June 24, 2020 with her husband, Dan and son, Matthew, at her side. She was 67.





Besides her husband and son, she is survived by her stepson, Dennis (Traci); grandchildren, Kaelyn and Drew; sister, Marci Malik; brother, Ralph Peterson (Molly); cousins, Sue Thayer (Mike) and Joan Peterson (Paul) plus several nieces and nephews.



In 1985, as International Product Planner for Tonka Toy Corporation, she successfully brought the popular toy, Pound Puppies to market. She was named Employee of the Year and received the Presidents Award.



A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Westcott Funeral Home; 1013 E. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in honor of Mary Jo directed to Patient Palliative Care can be made online at https://www.nahealthfoundation.org/donate. Select Patient Palliative care in the drop-down box and indicate the gift is in honor or memory of Mary Jo Cruikshank. Gifts can also be sent to: Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation, 1030 N. San Francisco St., Suite 130, Flagstaff, AZ 86001.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and announcement by Gov. Doug Ducey, masks MUST be worn and we are not allowing more than 50 people in our chapel. We apologize for the inconvenience, - Westcott Funeral Home. Information provided by survivors.