OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, July 27
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona Community Pool reopens
Two COVID-19-exposed lifeguards tested negative, city says

The City of Sedona announced, over the weekend, that its community pool would reopen Monday after two lifeguards who were exposed to a COVID-19-positive person have tested negative for the viral illness. Courtesy City of Sedona

The City of Sedona announced, over the weekend, that its community pool would reopen Monday after two lifeguards who were exposed to a COVID-19-positive person have tested negative for the viral illness. Courtesy City of Sedona

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: July 27, 2020 12:13 p.m.

SEDONA – After taking precautions to ensure the health and safety of city employees and patrons, beginning Monday, July 27, the Sedona Community Pool will reopen, according to a news release issued Saturday by the City of Sedona.

The pool was closed for about two weeks after the discovery that two lifeguards were exposed to someone who had COVID-19 at an offsite training event. Both lifeguards have tested negative for COVID-19.

The pool has limited capacity for all programs. The summer season’s schedule is set to run through Saturday, Aug. 1, and details regarding an extended season will be announced this week, according to the release.

Programs have specific time slots for use, so swimmers cannot simply drop in. Swimmers are encouraged to secure their swim times by reserving a spot online via SportSites, found here.

Calling ahead and walking up will only be accepted if there is room after those who used SportSites are given priority.

Adult lap swims will be limited to one person per lane, for a total eight users at one time. Aqua Fitness and the StarBabies and StarTots classes are limited to 20 participants.

Recreational swimming, which, for the rest of the summer season will only be offered one time per day, is limited to 40 guests.

The release says pool staff will continue to implement strict safety and hygiene protocols to adhere to the CDC recommendations. Swimmers will be reminded of these protocols, which include pre-screening before entering the facility, wearing masks when not in the pool, and maintaining physical distance.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Two Sedona lifeguards exposed to COVID-positive person; pool to close for 2 weeks
Sedona Visitors Center, library close due to COVID-19 diagnoses
Letter: Too many safety issues to feel comfortable at pool
Municipal pools open in Camp Verde, Sedona
Camp Verde targets June 13 to open Heritage Pool
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News