Sedona Community Pool reopens
Two COVID-19-exposed lifeguards tested negative, city says
SEDONA – After taking precautions to ensure the health and safety of city employees and patrons, beginning Monday, July 27, the Sedona Community Pool will reopen, according to a news release issued Saturday by the City of Sedona.
The pool was closed for about two weeks after the discovery that two lifeguards were exposed to someone who had COVID-19 at an offsite training event. Both lifeguards have tested negative for COVID-19.
The pool has limited capacity for all programs. The summer season’s schedule is set to run through Saturday, Aug. 1, and details regarding an extended season will be announced this week, according to the release.
Programs have specific time slots for use, so swimmers cannot simply drop in. Swimmers are encouraged to secure their swim times by reserving a spot online via SportSites, found here.
Calling ahead and walking up will only be accepted if there is room after those who used SportSites are given priority.
Adult lap swims will be limited to one person per lane, for a total eight users at one time. Aqua Fitness and the StarBabies and StarTots classes are limited to 20 participants.
Recreational swimming, which, for the rest of the summer season will only be offered one time per day, is limited to 40 guests.
The release says pool staff will continue to implement strict safety and hygiene protocols to adhere to the CDC recommendations. Swimmers will be reminded of these protocols, which include pre-screening before entering the facility, wearing masks when not in the pool, and maintaining physical distance.
