MDF@Home presents Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind

With the Mary D. Fisher Theatre temporarily closed, the Sedona International Film Festival continues MDF@Home with Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind.

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind is an exploration of the career, music and influence of legendary Canadian musical icon, Gordon Lightfoot.

With unprecedented access to the artist, the film takes audiences from high school auditoriums in straight-laced, small town Ontario in the 50s to the coffee houses of Yorkville and Greenwich Village in the 60s, through Lightfoot’s turbulent, substance-fueled arena shows of the 70s, and finally to the artist in present day.

Lightfoot has sold over 10 million albums and been nominated for five Grammy Awards.

Aside from his success in writing, singing and performing his own songs, Gordon has been privileged to have his songs recorded and performed by other great artists including: Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Judy Collins, Johnny Mathis, Anne Murray, Olivia Newton-John, Sarah McLachlan, Barbra Streisand, Peter Paul & Mary, Harry Belafonte, Jane’s Addiction, Richie Havens, Glen Campbell, Toby Keith, George Hamilton IV, Eric Clapton and many others.

In June of 2012 Lightfoot’s legacy was further enhanced when he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

The documentary features interviews from many notable voices in the music industry including Lightfoot peers Ian and Sylvia Tyson, Randy Bachman, and Steve Earle; famous fans Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee from Rush, Alec Baldwin, Anne Murray and Sarah McLachlan; as well as behind-the-scenes stories from members of his longtime band.

Following Lightfoot’s evolution from Christian choirboy to troubled troubadour to international star and beloved Canadian icon, Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind is an intimate and emotional examination of the artist’s profound relationship to his music and his Canadian roots.

