Sammy Davis, Dan Vega deliver the tunes at Bella Vita

Two of Sedona’s top musicians will rock Bella Vita Ristorante this weekend, with the legendary Sammy Davis hitting the restaurant’s stage on Friday, July 31, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., and troubadour Dan Vega performing Saturday, Aug. 1, same stage, time and location.

When Davis takes the stage it’s everyone’s signal to get down and party.

A Sedona favorite for more than a decade, Davis brings to the musical table raw energy that is thrilling and entertaining at the same time.

People get up and dance and sing along with the classic hits that define the Baby Boomer generation.

Colorful, energetic, engaging and always smiling Davis is a true treat to watch perform.

Dan Vega is an up and coming young musician whose professionalism and stage aplomb are those of a seasoned musician twice his age.

His guitar playing is exquisite and his voice is strong, pleasant and commanding.

His repertoire of songs span the generations and he takes one on a musical journey one not easily forgotten.

His music is a perfect complement to a fine meal beneath the stars with close friends or that special romantic person in your life.

For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.